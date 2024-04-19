The Undertaker Alleges Young Fan Accused Him of Being a Democrat and Made Threatening Remark

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

During his podcast, WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker shared an anecdote from a chat he had with a security team member's son over WrestleMania 40 weekend.

“He calls and gets his wife on the phone. He goes, ‘Put Bjorn on the phone.’ And I’m thinking to myself, Bjorn? And then he must have been reading my mind or something. He goes, ‘He’s named after a Viking.’ And I was like, ‘Yes, he is. He’s truly named after a Viking.’ So he finally gets his son on the phone, and I was like ‘Bjorn! This is The Undertaker.’ He was like, ‘Hey, Undertaker, how are you?’ And I’m like, ‘I’m really good.’ I’m making small talk with this kid. I start messing with him like I do everybody. ‘Bjorn, sounds like to me that you’re getting in some kind of trouble at home, aren’t you?’ ‘No, I’m not getting into any trouble.’ ‘Nooo, sounds like you’re up to something. I don’t know what it is, but I can tell you’re doing something you shouldn’t be doing.’ ‘I’m not doing anything I’m not supposed to be doing. You’re doing something you’re not supposed to be doing.’ ‘Nooooo.’ This seven-year-old kid goes, ‘Hey, I’ll shoot you right in the face.’ I about lost it. Now his dad is mortified. ‘I put him on the phone, he’s threatening the Undertaker.’ ‘You’re not going to shoot me in the face, I’m going to shoot you in the face.’ Now, I’m having an argument with a seven-year-old about shooting him in the face. I probably shouldn’t be talking about this. It’s all in good fun. You had to be there.”

“We’re going back and forth, and then all of a sudden, out of nowhere, he goes, ‘You’re a Democrat.’ [laughs]. Where did that come from? His dad, who is standing right next to me, he has his head in his hands, ‘I’m so sorry.’ Now, I’m trying to keep this conversation for as long as I can. I’m totally engaged, fully engaged. We do finally hang up. This guy is like, ‘I am so sorry. I had no clue. He gets that from his grandfather.’ That was the coolest conversation I’ve had on the phone in a while. He goes, ‘Again, I apologize.’ ‘There is absolutely nothing to apologize for.’ After the show, he goes, ‘I talked to my wife. She is mortified.’ I was like, ‘Bjorn is okay with me. It was totally fine. You tell her not to worry. He made my night.’ You just don’t get threatened like that from a seven-year-old. That was fun.”