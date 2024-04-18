WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Matt Cardona Provides Update on Surgery for Torn Pec Injury

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 18, 2024

Former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Matt Cardona recently confirmed his torn pec injury that required surgery. He provided an update today via social media, announcing that his surgery was successful and he has now begun his recovery process.

On social media earlier today, Matt Cardona stated, “Surgery done. The road to recovery starts now. Thanks to all who reached out. Thanks to @ImChelseaGreen for being by my side. Thanks to @DarylOsbahrMD for fixing me. You can’t kill me…I’m already dead.”

Last month, Cardona competed at AEW Collision in Ontario, Canada, where he challenged Adam Copeland for the TNT Championship but did not win.

WNS extends our best wishes to Cardona as he starts his journey toward recovery.

