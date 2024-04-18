WWE Live Event Results From Cardiff, Wales 04/18/24

Today, WWE held a live event at the Utilita Arena in Cardiff, Wales. Here are the complete results:
- Becky Lynch won against Piper Niven.
- Ricochet won against JD McDonagh.
- Jey Uso won against Drew McIntyre.
- Damian Priest successfully defended the WWE Heavyweight Title against Xavier Woods.
- Tegan Nox and Natalya defeated Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark.
- Sami Zayn retained the WWE Intercontinental Title in a match against Gunther, Chad Gable, and Finn Balor.
- Cody Rhodes retained the WWE Undisputed Universal Title by defeating Shinsuke Nakamura.
