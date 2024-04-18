WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

WWE Live Event Results From Cardiff, Wales 04/18/24

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 18, 2024

WWE Live Event Results From Cardiff, Wales 04/18/24

Today, WWE held a live event at the Utilita Arena in Cardiff, Wales. Here are the complete results:

- Becky Lynch won against Piper Niven.

- Ricochet won against JD McDonagh.

- Jey Uso won against Drew McIntyre.

- Damian Priest successfully defended the WWE Heavyweight Title against Xavier Woods.

- Tegan Nox and Natalya defeated Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark.

- Sami Zayn retained the WWE Intercontinental Title in a match against Gunther, Chad Gable, and Finn Balor.

- Cody Rhodes retained the WWE Undisputed Universal Title by defeating Shinsuke Nakamura.

Updates on WWE Future Plans for Premium Live Event Locations

WWE President Nick Khan recently discussed the company's future plans for Premium Live Event locations at the SBJ World Congress of Sports e [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Apr 18, 2024 01:04PM


Tags: #wwe #wwe live #results

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/87226/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π