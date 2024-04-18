WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Kurt Angle Reflects on TNA Career: Claims It Tops His WWE Days

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 18, 2024

In an interview with Busted Open Radio, reported by Wrestling Inc, Kurt Angle discussed his tenure in TNA Wrestling, asserting that it surpassed his WWE career.

He expressed, "I consider my work in TNA better than my work in WWE as well. And the reason is I kind of came into my own. I was really...I started out in pro wrestling, I only trained for 7 months before I went on television. That’s a very short period of time. And I was getting better and better. My first two years I was in the ring, I was following the wrestler that would talk me through the matches. I started getting better and better, and I became this great follower that I could start leading matches. I’d say I became my best about 7 years into the business, and that’s when I went to TNA. I had some great matches with AJ Styles, Samoa Joe, Sting, Jeff Jarrett, Abyss, Bobby Roode; a lot of great talents that I got to work with that I was very honored to go up against them in TNA. And I’m very proud of the career I had."

Source: wrestlinginc.com
