Preview For Tonight’s TNA Impact, Tag Team Title Match & More

TNA Wrestling is set to air a new episode of Impact on AXS TV tonight, featuring a tag team championship match and additional exciting bouts. The schedule includes:
- TNA World Tag Team Championship: Champions Eddie Edwards and Brian Myers versus Motor City Machine Guns
- Hammerstone versus Guido
- Rosemary versus Jody Threat
- An appearance by Nic Nemeth
⚡ TNA Wrestling Announces UK TV Deal for Classic Programming
TNA Wrestling has secured a new TV series and broadcast agreement in the United Kingdom. The company announced on Wednesday via a press release.
