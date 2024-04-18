WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Preview For Tonight’s TNA Impact, Tag Team Title Match & More

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 18, 2024

TNA Wrestling is set to air a new episode of Impact on AXS TV tonight, featuring a tag team championship match and additional exciting bouts. The schedule includes:

- TNA World Tag Team Championship: Champions Eddie Edwards and Brian Myers versus Motor City Machine Guns

- Hammerstone versus Guido

- Rosemary versus Jody Threat

- An appearance by Nic Nemeth

Tags: #tna #tna wrestling #impact

