TNA Wrestling Announces UK TV Deal for Classic Programming

TNA Wrestling has secured a new TV series and broadcast agreement in the United Kingdom. The company announced on Wednesday via a press release that Ayozat TV in the U.K. will soon feature classic TNA Wrestling shows. More details are available in the full announcement below.

Classic TNA Wrestling Programing to Air on Ayozat TV Across the UK

LONDON: TNA Wrestling, a subsidiary of Anthem Sports & Entertainment, today announced a partnership with AYOZAT TV bringing its wrestling content back to Britain’s hugely popular Sky platform (channel 186).

Classic TNA Premium Live Events will air every Wednesday and Saturday night from 9pm on the channel.

TNA’s Greatest Matches and TNA in 60 will also be broadcast on AYOZAT TV, every Monday at 11pm and Friday at 9pm – giving millions of fans across the UK access to TNA’s full history of blockbuster stories, marquee matchups and larger-than-life and world-renowned stars.

Since its inception in 2002, TNA has established itself as one of the largest professional wrestling organizations in the world, and the premier destination for wrestling fans.

This classic programming will feature legendary wrestling personalities including Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Sting, Kurt Angle, Jeff Hardy, AJ Styles, Samoa Joe, Cody Rhodes, Jeff Jarrett, Rob Van Dam, Gail Kim and Awesome Kong – as well as today’s brightest stars such as TNA World Heavyweight Champion Moose, TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace, Josh Alexander, Eric Young, Eddie Edwards and many more.

Ariel Shnerer, Senior Vice President of Content and Distribution for Anthem Sports & Entertainment, said: “TNA has long had a love-affair with the UK and we are delighted to be able to bring some of the biggest matches, moments and stars in wrestling history to AYOZAT TV, giving fans the option to watch once more on Sky.

“This agreement also further extends our global reach – giving more fans more ways to watch TNA Wrestling!”

AYOZAT is the one-stop destination for entertainment and is part of the Information TV family, which previously broadcast TNA programming.

Ross Ravago, Head of Content at AYOZAT, said: “We are thrilled to be working with TNA again! Last time the partnership was highly successful, so we are hoping we can recreate and build on the audience, as there is huge appetite for this content."