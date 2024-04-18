WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

WWE Live Results From Birmingham, England 4/17/24

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 18, 2024

WWE Live Results From Birmingham, England 4/17/24

The WWE European Tour kicked off its annual post-WrestleMania journey through Europe.

On Wednesday, April 17, 2024, the tour made a stop in Birmingham, England.

Below are the quick-match results from the event.

- WWE Intercontinental Champ Sami Zayn defeated Chad Gable, Finn Balor & GUNTHER in Fatal Four Way.

- Natalya & Tegan Nox defeated Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark.

- “Main Event” Jey Uso pinned Drew McIntyre.

- WWE World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest defeated Kofi Kingston.

- Ricochet defeated JD McDonagh.

- Becky Lynch defeatd Piper Niven.

- WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes defeated Shinsuke Nakamura.

Janel Grant's Spokesperson Criticizes Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and John Cena for Associating with Vince McMahon

An NBC News profile detailed Vince McMahon's life after stepping down from WWE and TKO, amidst ongoing lawsuits and a federal investiga [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Apr 17, 2024 05:40PM


Tags: #wwe #wwe live #birmingham #england #results

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/87220/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π