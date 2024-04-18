WWE Live Results From Birmingham, England 4/17/24

The WWE European Tour kicked off its annual post-WrestleMania journey through Europe.
On Wednesday, April 17, 2024, the tour made a stop in Birmingham, England.
Below are the quick-match results from the event.
- WWE Intercontinental Champ Sami Zayn defeated Chad Gable, Finn Balor & GUNTHER in Fatal Four Way.
- Natalya & Tegan Nox defeated Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark.
- “Main Event” Jey Uso pinned Drew McIntyre.
- WWE World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest defeated Kofi Kingston.
- Ricochet defeated JD McDonagh.
- Becky Lynch defeatd Piper Niven.
- WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes defeated Shinsuke Nakamura.
