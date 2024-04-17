Janel Grant's Spokesperson Criticizes Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and John Cena for Associating with Vince McMahon

An NBC News profile detailed Vince McMahon's life after stepping down from WWE and TKO, amidst ongoing lawsuits and a federal investigation. In that report it was noted McMahon maintains contact with close friends, like former President Donald Trump, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and John Cena,
A spokesperson for Janel Grant later told Brandon Thurston:
"It’s shameful that Mr. Johnson and Mr. Cena would associate themselves with an individual with decades of allegations just like Janel's. Behind-the-scenes support is louder than any public statement ever could be."
New comment from a spokesperson for Janel Grant responding to NBC's reporting that Dwayne Johnson and John Cena are still in touch with Vince McMahon after his resignation:— Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) April 17, 2024
