Janel Grant's Spokesperson Criticizes Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and John Cena for Associating with Vince McMahon

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 17, 2024

An NBC News profile detailed Vince McMahon's life after stepping down from WWE and TKO, amidst ongoing lawsuits and a federal investigation. In that report it was noted McMahon maintains contact with close friends, like former President Donald Trump, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and John Cena, 

A spokesperson for Janel Grant later told Brandon Thurston:

"It’s shameful that Mr. Johnson and Mr. Cena would associate themselves with an individual with decades of allegations just like Janel's. Behind-the-scenes support is louder than any public statement ever could be."

