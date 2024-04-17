News On Vince McMahon's Life After WWE

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

An NBC News profile detailed Vince McMahon's life after stepping down from WWE and TKO, amidst ongoing lawsuits and a federal investigation. According to the report, former WWE employee Janel Grant has accused McMahon of sexual assault and sex trafficking, though he has not been charged. Despite these allegations, McMahon remains unphased and continues his routine life, recently traveling to the Turks and Caicos Islands and Italy.

He brought with him seven kittens and a puppy that he brought back with him to be adopted by friends. An anonymous source close to McMahon told NBC News, “If anything, he’s enjoying life.” The anonymous individual also said that McMahon recently took a trip to Italy.

Sources reveal that McMahon has not been in contact with WWE leadership or company matters, including his son-in-law WWE Chief Creative Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque and daughter Stephanie McMahon-Levesque. Mark Shapiro confirmed McMahon is no longer involved with WWE, stating he does not come into the office or have plans to return.

Despite his legal challenges, McMahon appears to enjoy life, taking personal trips and socializing in Manhattan for meals and to get his haircut. His attorney, Jessica Rosenberg, defended him against Grant's lawsuit, calling the claims baseless and expressing confidence in his vindication. Moreover, McMahon maintains contact with notable figures like former President Donald Trump, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and John Cena, reflecting his unchanged social sphere.

A spokesperson for Janel Grant later told Brandon Thurston:

"It’s shameful that Mr. Johnson and Mr. Cena would associate themselves with an individual with decades of allegations just like Janel's. Behind-the-scenes support is louder than any public statement ever could be."

The federal investigation continues, with authorities recently seizing McMahon's phone to determine any legal violations concerning Grant's allegations. Meanwhile, WWE reportedly has become a more relaxed environment since McMahon's departure, with a more conventional management style and a reduction in the previous culture of fear.

McMahon might completely sever ties with TKO Group Holdings and WWE soon. His remaining 8,021,405 shares were put up for sale last Friday.