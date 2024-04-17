SmackDown Tag Champ Grayson Waller Declares Himself Superior to The Undertaker

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Grayson Waller, fresh off his SmackDown Tag Team Championship win at WrestleMania XL, isn't wasting any time making headlines. During an interview on WWE's "The Bump" today, Waller took aim at a legend, The Undertaker.

Waller, known for his brash personality, pointed out The Undertaker's two WrestleMania losses as supposed proof of his own superiority. "[Undertaker]'s lost at WrestleMania? He has. Has Grayson Waller lost at WrestleMania?" Waller said with a laugh, according to Fightful. "No, which means that I'm better than The Undertaker."

He added, "I think I’m the greatest WrestleMania competitor of all…has Shawn Michaels lost at WrestleMania? I haven’t lost at WrestleMania. Dude, I think I’m the greatest WrestleMania competitor of all time. 1-0, championship. I couldn’t lose at WrestleMania. I don’t know what it feels like. I’ve never had to experience that because I’m undefeated at WrestleMania.”