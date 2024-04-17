WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
SmackDown Tag Champ Grayson Waller Declares Himself Superior to The Undertaker

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 17, 2024

Grayson Waller, fresh off his SmackDown Tag Team Championship win at WrestleMania XL, isn't wasting any time making headlines. During an interview on WWE's "The Bump" today, Waller took aim at a legend, The Undertaker.

Waller, known for his brash personality, pointed out The Undertaker's two WrestleMania losses as supposed proof of his own superiority. "[Undertaker]'s lost at WrestleMania? He has. Has Grayson Waller lost at WrestleMania?" Waller said with a laugh, according to Fightful. "No, which means that I'm better than The Undertaker."

He added, "I think I’m the greatest WrestleMania competitor of all…has Shawn Michaels lost at WrestleMania? I haven’t lost at WrestleMania. Dude, I think I’m the greatest WrestleMania competitor of all time. 1-0, championship. I couldn’t lose at WrestleMania. I don’t know what it feels like. I’ve never had to experience that because I’m undefeated at WrestleMania.”

