Roman Reigns to Take Indefinite Break from WWE Television

Roman Reigns is set to take a break from appearing on WWE TV for an unspecified period.

At WrestleMania 40, Reigns was defeated by Cody Rhodes, who claimed the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Following this loss, it was anticipated that Reigns would be stepping away from WWE temporarily.

Currently, there is no confirmed date for his return. Additionally, Reigns is not scheduled for any forthcoming WWE events. Last week, WWE added a new twist to the Bloodline storyline with the introduction of Tama Tonga, who, along with Solo Sikoa, attacked Jimmy Uso.

WrestleVotes shared today that despite his absence from TV, Reigns will continue to influence the Bloodline storyline. "I’m told that although Roman Reigns will be off TV for an indefinite period of time, he will still have substantial creative input in the evolving Bloodline storyline over the course of the next few months," they reported.