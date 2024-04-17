WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
The Rock Teases Future Clash with The Undertaker After WrestleMania Encounter

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 17, 2024

The Rock recently hinted at a potential face-off with The Undertaker after their encounter at WWE WrestleMania 40. During the event, The Rock participated in the main event alongside Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, and John Cena. The Undertaker made his presence felt by delivering a chokeslam to The Rock, contributing to Rhodes' victory.

Following the event, The Rock posted photos on social media of The Undertaker's move, commenting, "the guy knew how to ruin a party." He teased a future meeting with The Undertaker, adding, "paybacks a bitch for you – but fun for me."

