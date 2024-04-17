The Rock Teases Future Clash with The Undertaker After WrestleMania Encounter

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The Rock recently hinted at a potential face-off with The Undertaker after their encounter at WWE WrestleMania 40. During the event, The Rock participated in the main event alongside Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, and John Cena. The Undertaker made his presence felt by delivering a chokeslam to The Rock, contributing to Rhodes' victory.

Following the event, The Rock posted photos on social media of The Undertaker's move, commenting, "the guy knew how to ruin a party." He teased a future meeting with The Undertaker, adding, "paybacks a bitch for you – but fun for me."