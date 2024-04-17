WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Vic Joseph Opens Up About McKenzie Mitchell's WWE Exit

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 17, 2024

In WWE and the wider wrestling industry, many couples work side by side. Among them are Jimmy Uso and Naomi, Charlotte Flair and Andrade, who are real-life partners sharing the same workspace. Another couple, McKenzie Mitchell and Vic Joseph, were also working together on the NXT brand until Mitchell was released from her WWE contract a few months ago.

In a recent conversation with Scott Fishman for TVInsider, NXT commentator Vic Joseph shared his feelings about the changed backstage environment without his wife. He admitted that the initial period was challenging. "The first few shows I went to it was sad because she is my best friend. Not having my wife there, and there or a Johnny Gargano to talk to or Candice LeRae or Tommaso Ciampa. The list goes on and on. It bummed me out, but then I knew every day when I’d come home, she would be there. Here’s the thing."

Joseph continued, "McKenzie still watches. She is still a fan of it. She still wants to come back and be part of this family. Time will tell, but that was definitely an emotional time. Right before that, my father died. And so when I did NXT Tuesday, that was the day my father passed away in the morning. Nobody knew because I didn’t put anything out there until after the show. She was there with me. Shawn [Michaels] was there with me. It was a tough stretch, but we got through it.”


