Kimber Lee's Pre-Trial Hearing for DUI Charges Postponed Until May 22nd

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 17, 2024

Former WWE NXT and Impact Wrestling star Kimberly Frankele, known professionally as Kimber Lee, has had her pre-trial hearing postponed.

The hearing, originally scheduled for today, April 17th, 2024, has been pushed back to May 22nd, 2024 in Highlands County Court.

Frankele was arrested in May of 2023 on charges of DUI, resisting arrest with violence, and battery on a law enforcement officer. She pleaded not guilty to all charges in July of 2023 and waived her right to a speedy trial. No reason has been given for the continuance.

