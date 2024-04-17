Jim Ross Confirms He'll Be Calling AEW Pay-Per-View Events Going Forward

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE has shifted away from the term "Sports Entertainment," now embracing "wrestling" once more, a change that commentator Jim Ross discussed with enthusiasm on the latest Grilling JR podcast. Ross praised the return to traditional wrestling terms: "Logical as hell. I've never looked at pro wrestling as a negative term. I've always been a proponent of pro wrestling. That's what we do. That's what it is. Roll with it. Why not?" He viewed this shift as a significant departure from previous practices under Vince McMahon, signaling a new era in wrestling.

Ross also commented on the role of wrestling in the success of live events historically, endorsing the focus on "pro wrestling" as the foundation of the industry. He shared his positive experiences working under Tony Khan at AEW, noting Khan's passion and knowledge of wrestling history: "Tony's got me doing pay-per-views. At least that's the plan today and I hope it stays that way because I have something to look forward to. They're big events. That card for St. Louis, my God. That son of a b*tch is star-studded."

In addition, Ross mentioned his recent contract extension with AEW, hinting it might be his last year as a wrestling announcer.