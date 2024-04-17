AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door 3 Open to All Possibilities

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door 3 is set to occur in just a few months, further cementing the growing alliance between the two wrestling promotions and their history of memorable matches.

The previous year's event was a financial success, generating $1.2 million in revenue with an attendance of 13,600, including 13,100 paying spectators. The event received widespread acclaim, highlighted by notable bouts such as Will Ospreay's victory over Kenny Omega for the IWGP United States Title and Bryan Danielson's win against Kazuchika Okada in the main event.

While initially expected to be held at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York, the venue has been changed to the UBS Arena in Elmont, NY, with the event scheduled for Sunday, June 30th. AEW's next pay-per-view event, Dynasty, is also upcoming this Sunday.

In related news, Cassidy Hayes from BodySlam.net reports on developments concerning STARDOM's AZM increasing her participation in AEW following her recent appearance on Collision last Saturday.

AEW sources have confirmed that AZM is set to appear at Forbidden Door, and it has been conveyed to him that "Anything is on the table for Forbidden Door."