WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Vince McMahon and WWE Given Mid-May Deadline to Respond in Janel Grant Lawsuit

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 17, 2024

Vince McMahon and WWE Given Mid-May Deadline to Respond in Janel Grant Lawsuit

A new development has occurred in the legal case involving Vince McMahon, WWE, and Janel Grant.

The United States District Court of Connecticut has recorded 'Waivers of Service' from Vince McMahon and World Wrestling Entertainment in the ongoing lawsuit that also names former WWE executive John Laurinaitis as a co-defendant.

Consequently, all three defendants are required to file a response within 60 days from March 15, setting the deadline in mid-May.

Linda Hogan Alleges Brooke Hogan Cut Off Family Due to Hulk Hogan's Behavior

Linda Hogan, the ex-wife of WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan, has recently voiced her concerns about family dynamics via her social media. In a [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Apr 17, 2024 06:41AM


Tags: #wwe #vince mcmahon #janel grant

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/87206/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π