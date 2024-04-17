Vince McMahon and WWE Given Mid-May Deadline to Respond in Janel Grant Lawsuit

A new development has occurred in the legal case involving Vince McMahon, WWE, and Janel Grant.
The United States District Court of Connecticut has recorded 'Waivers of Service' from Vince McMahon and World Wrestling Entertainment in the ongoing lawsuit that also names former WWE executive John Laurinaitis as a co-defendant.
Consequently, all three defendants are required to file a response within 60 days from March 15, setting the deadline in mid-May.
