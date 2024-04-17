Linda Hogan Alleges Brooke Hogan Cut Off Family Due to Hulk Hogan's Behavior

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Linda Hogan, the ex-wife of WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan, has recently voiced her concerns about family dynamics via her social media. In a Facebook post, she shared a screenshot of an article claiming Hulk Hogan and their daughter Brooke share an "unbreakable father-daughter bond." Linda commented on the post, stating, "That was a one way street for Brooke... unfortunately... his actions turned her against the whole family. #livingthatnarcissistlife."

Further expressing her dismay, Linda posted in January about Brooke severing ties with the family after getting married. "I don't need to imagine it... Brooke has dumped our entire family! Got married and had a reception with her husband's family... I can’t understand how he and his family assume there’s only one side to the story... but oddly... to them, there is only one side... HERS... all manifested in her mind. If only the truth could speak."

Additionally, Linda criticized Hulk Hogan in another post, accusing him of calling his fans "MARKS."

Brooke, now Brooke Oleksy, has been living quietly in Tennessee. She married hockey player Steven Oleksy in 2022 and chose not to attend her father's third wedding. On Instagram, Brooke explained her absence, emphasizing the importance of privacy and the challenges of family dynamics in the public eye. She stated, "As we all experience this with our own families, the dynamics of a family unit continuously change over the years... For my own journey to healing and happiness, I have chosen to create some distance between myself and my family, and am focusing on people and things that heal my heart and align with my own personal beliefs, goals, and values... I wish him well."