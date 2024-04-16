Producers for WWE Raw April 15 Episode in Montreal Revealed

According to PWInsider Elite, these are the producers responsible for the matches in this week’s episode of the three-hour WWE show on USA Network. The event took place live on Monday, April 15, 2024, from the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.
- TJ Wilson (Tyson Kidd) produced the opening promo segment with Rhea Ripley.
- Christopher Joseph Park (Abyss) produced the Sheamus vs. Ivar opening match.
- Petey Williams produced the DIY vs. New Day vs. Creed Brothers tag-team title eliminator bout.
- Ken Dykstra produced the Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell vs. Maxxine Dupri & Ivy Nile women’s tag-team match.
- Adam Pearce produced the Andrade vs. Dominik Mysterio bout.
- TJ Wilson (Tyson Kidd) produced the Chelsea Green & Piper Niven vs. Kayden Carter & Katana Chance women’s tag-team bout.
- Bobby Roode produced the Cody Rhodes and “Main Event” Jey Uso in-ring promo segment and subsequent Uso vs. Finn Balor match.
- Jason Jordan and Shawn Daivari both produced the WWE Intercontinental Championship main event between Sami Zayn and Chad Gable.
