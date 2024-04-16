WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Producers for WWE Raw April 15 Episode in Montreal Revealed

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 16, 2024

Producers for WWE Raw April 15 Episode in Montreal Revealed

According to PWInsider Elite, these are the producers responsible for the matches in this week’s episode of the three-hour WWE show on USA Network. The event took place live on Monday, April 15, 2024, from the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

- TJ Wilson (Tyson Kidd) produced the opening promo segment with Rhea Ripley.

- Christopher Joseph Park (Abyss) produced the Sheamus vs. Ivar opening match.

- Petey Williams produced the DIY vs. New Day vs. Creed Brothers tag-team title eliminator bout.

- Ken Dykstra produced the Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell vs. Maxxine Dupri & Ivy Nile women’s tag-team match.

- Adam Pearce produced the Andrade vs. Dominik Mysterio bout.

- TJ Wilson (Tyson Kidd) produced the Chelsea Green & Piper Niven vs. Kayden Carter & Katana Chance women’s tag-team bout.

- Bobby Roode produced the Cody Rhodes and “Main Event” Jey Uso in-ring promo segment and subsequent Uso vs. Finn Balor match.

- Jason Jordan and Shawn Daivari both produced the WWE Intercontinental Championship main event between Sami Zayn and Chad Gable.

John Cena Discusses Impending WWE Departure

WWE superstar John Cena recently spoke about nearing the end of his wrestling career on the "Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard" podcast. Cena [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Apr 16, 2024 01:01PM

Source: PWInsider
Tags: #wwe #raw

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/87198/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π