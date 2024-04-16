WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
John Cena Discusses Impending WWE Departure

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 16, 2024

WWE superstar John Cena recently spoke about nearing the end of his wrestling career on the "Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard" podcast. Cena, a 16-time world champion, shared his intention to leave WWE on a high note. "I'm 700 days away from losing my fastball," he quipped, indicating that his retirement is imminent. "The business has been good to me, I just want to do right and be good to the business. I don't want to hang around for longer than I should because my ego says I need to be involved."

Cena also discussed his burgeoning acting career, which he views as a creative alternative to wrestling. He mentioned his readiness to shift industries if necessary. "It's a place to be creative. I get to surround myself with wonderful people, it's led me here to sit with you, and the phone keeps ringing. I can sit across from you and say, 'I'm going to do movies,' and if the phone stops ringing, I got a pivot," Cena explained.

Moreover, Cena hinted at not wrestling past the age of 50 and teased a potential WWE comeback after December 2024, depending on his acting commitments. He recently made a notable appearance at WrestleMania 40 and participated in his first WWE match of 2024 on WWE Raw, aiding Cody Rhodes and teaming up with R-Truth and The Miz to defeat The Judgment Day.

Source: wrestlinginc.com
Tags: #wwe #john cena

