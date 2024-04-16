John Cena Discusses Impending WWE Departure

WWE superstar John Cena recently spoke about nearing the end of his wrestling career on the "Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard" podcast. Cena, a 16-time world champion, shared his intention to leave WWE on a high note. "I'm 700 days away from losing my fastball," he quipped, indicating that his retirement is imminent. "The business has been good to me, I just want to do right and be good to the business. I don't want to hang around for longer than I should because my ego says I need to be involved."
Cena also discussed his burgeoning acting career, which he views as a creative alternative to wrestling. He mentioned his readiness to shift industries if necessary. "It's a place to be creative. I get to surround myself with wonderful people, it's led me here to sit with you, and the phone keeps ringing. I can sit across from you and say, 'I'm going to do movies,' and if the phone stops ringing, I got a pivot," Cena explained.
Moreover, Cena hinted at not wrestling past the age of 50 and teased a potential WWE comeback after December 2024, depending on his acting commitments. He recently made a notable appearance at WrestleMania 40 and participated in his first WWE match of 2024 on WWE Raw, aiding Cody Rhodes and teaming up with R-Truth and The Miz to defeat The Judgment Day.
⚡ Chad Gable Comments After Turning Heel on WWE Raw
Chad Gable turned heel on Sami Zayn after last night's WWE Raw in Montreal, where he challenged Zayn for the Intercontinental Championship. [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Apr 16, 2024 12:53PM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com