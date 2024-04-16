WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Chad Gable Comments After Turning Heel on WWE Raw

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 16, 2024

Chad Gable turned heel on Sami Zayn after last night's WWE Raw in Montreal, where he challenged Zayn for the Intercontinental Championship. Despite previously helping Zayn train for a WrestleMania 40 victory, Gable attacked him post-match, executing a German Suplex outside the ring and applying an Ankle Lock around the ring post.

Gable addressed his actions today on Twitter with photos of the incident.

Tags: #wwe #raw #chad gable

