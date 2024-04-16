Chad Gable Comments After Turning Heel on WWE Raw

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Chad Gable turned heel on Sami Zayn after last night's WWE Raw in Montreal, where he challenged Zayn for the Intercontinental Championship. Despite previously helping Zayn train for a WrestleMania 40 victory, Gable attacked him post-match, executing a German Suplex outside the ring and applying an Ankle Lock around the ring post.

Gable addressed his actions today on Twitter with photos of the incident.