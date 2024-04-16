Chad Gable Comments After Turning Heel on WWE Raw

Chad Gable turned heel on Sami Zayn after last night's WWE Raw in Montreal, where he challenged Zayn for the Intercontinental Championship. Despite previously helping Zayn train for a WrestleMania 40 victory, Gable attacked him post-match, executing a German Suplex outside the ring and applying an Ankle Lock around the ring post.
Gable addressed his actions today on Twitter with photos of the incident.
Don’t kid yourselves.— Chad Gable (@WWEGable) April 16, 2024
You would have done the same thing. pic.twitter.com/0MJg2s1HjR
