Update On QR Code That Flashed On The Screen During 4/15 Episode Of WWE Raw In Montreal

During this week's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, viewers noticed a QR code displayed during the entrance of Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods in the match featuring DIY, New Day, and the Creed Brothers. This match determined the number one contender for the WWE World Tag-Team Championship currently held by Awesome Truth.

The QR code, appearing as a brief glitch on the screen, led to a video filled with cryptic imagery and the message: "Time To Wake Up, Take My Hand, Things Will Be Better, Trust Me." This follows previous mysterious messages, with "Hello" popping up last Monday and "You forgot about us" on Friday’s WWE SmackDown, sparking speculation about potential returns or debuts in WWE, possibly involving Uncle Howdy or Bo Dallas.