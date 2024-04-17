WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Big Surprises Anticipated at 2024 AEW Dynasty PPV Event

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 17, 2024

AEW Dynasty is set to deliver an exciting lineup, including top-tier matches like AEW World Heavyweight Champion Samoa Joe taking on Swerve Strickland, Bryan Danielson facing Will Ospreay, and AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm competing against Thunder Rosa. Other confirmed matches feature AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada versus PAC, and the Vacant AEW Tag Team Title Tournament Finals Ladder Match, where The Young Bucks will clash with FTR, among others.

In an interview with SI.com, Matthew Jackson of The Young Bucks shared his thoughts on the upcoming 2024 AEW Dynasty PPV event. "Expect us to put on a show. Nobody does pay-per-view like AEW. Expect big surprises. No other tag team in history consistently performs in big title matches like us. And expect us to start our historic third tag team title run, the one that’ll go down as the greatest of our career,"

Jackson stated. The Young Bucks are set to compete against FTR in a ladder match to determine the new AEW tag team champions.

si.com
