WWE Raw Ratings and Viewership Decline Significantly from Last Week's Episode

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Wrestle Nomics reports that the WWE Monday Night Raw episode on April 15, 2024, held at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, attracted 1.807 million viewers on the USA Network. This is a decline from the 2.362 million viewers who watched the previous week's Raw After WrestleMania XL on April 8, 2024.

The April 15 episode also saw a decrease in the 18-49 demographic, securing a 0.61 rating compared to the previous week's 0.83. Despite this drop, WWE Monday Night Raw topped the cable rankings, surpassing the WNBA Draft, which had 2.446 million viewers and a 0.58 rating in the same demographic.

The show featured significant events including Sami Zayn versus Chad Gable for the WWE Intercontinental Championship, an announcement by Rhea Ripley about vacating the WWE Women’s World Championship due to injury, and the unveiling of new WWE World Tag-Team Championship belts by Paul “Triple H” Levesque.