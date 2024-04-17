Mick Foley Shares Encouraging Health Progress Following Recent Concussion

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Mick Foley, known as "The Hardcore Legend," shared a positive health update on Tuesday.

The WWE Hall of Famer posted a video on his YouTube channel to update fans on his recovery after experiencing a concussion.

"I'm pleased to announce that my condition has significantly improved in the last few days, and the symptoms from my recent concussion have lessened," Foley shared in his video, where he provided more details about his health.

In the video, Foley stated:

"Hello everyone, this is Mick Foley with a concussion update. You might be able to tell by the tone of my voice, it’s good news. Yeah, yeah – really good news. Even going into this weekend when I resumed my work schedule, I was a little out of it. But over the next three days, wow, really felt the fog lifting. It’s kind of like coming to the surface after you’ve been swimming under water.

I last had one of these minor concussions six years ago after riding a rollercoaster that shook me from side-to-side. And now following this episode, I’ve decided that I am no longer going to be taking on the deadly duo of Father Time and Mother Nature, because they commenced to kicking my butt, and it’s not a rematch I’m looking to have.

So I’m really happy, in a weird way, that I had this little wake-up call. I really appreciate all the well-wishes people sent me, people concerned about me. I’m doing really good. Always appreciate your support."