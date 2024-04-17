Matt Cardona Sidelined Due to Torn Pectoral Muscle

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Matt Cardona is currently out of action.

"The Indy God" has suffered a torn pectoral muscle, necessitating surgical intervention.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful initially reported on Tuesday evening that Cardona had torn his pec, which will require surgery.

Cardona's last match took place at Joey Janela’s Spring Break, an annual event part of GCW: The Collective during WrestleMania XL Week in Philadelphia, PA., where he emerged victorious over Blue Kane.

As of now, there is no specific timeline for Cardona's return to wrestling.