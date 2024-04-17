Matt Cardona Sidelined Due to Torn Pectoral Muscle

Matt Cardona is currently out of action.
"The Indy God" has suffered a torn pectoral muscle, necessitating surgical intervention.
Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful initially reported on Tuesday evening that Cardona had torn his pec, which will require surgery.
Cardona's last match took place at Joey Janela’s Spring Break, an annual event part of GCW: The Collective during WrestleMania XL Week in Philadelphia, PA., where he emerged victorious over Blue Kane.
As of now, there is no specific timeline for Cardona's return to wrestling.
⚡ Linda Hogan Alleges Brooke Hogan Cut Off Family Due to Hulk Hogan's Behavior
Linda Hogan, the ex-wife of WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan, has recently voiced her concerns about family dynamics via her social media. In a [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Apr 17, 2024 06:41AM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com