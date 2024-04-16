Fans Speculate AEW Star's Role in Bo Dallas's WWE Comeback

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

During Monday's WWE Raw, a former teammate of Bray Wyatt revealed WWE hints pointing to Bo Dallas's return. This episode included additional hidden hints like a QR code leading to a puzzle as anticipation builds for Dallas's return.

Quickly, fans decoded the QR code, which briefly appeared during a 'glitch' in the New Day’s ring entrance, revealing an image.

While there's no official confirmation that these clues signify Bo Dallas's return, the ending of the Bray Wyatt documentary on Peacock and the nature of these hints strongly suggest it might be about Wyatt’s real-life brother.

Interestingly, Matt Hardy's name has come up in discussions. Hardy, whose AEW contract has ended but is still listed on the company's website, posted a video of the on-screen glitch and QR code from Raw.

In other news, former WWE star Erick Rowan has cancelled some independent appearances due to 'new contractual obligations'.