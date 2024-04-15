Rhea Ripley Vacates WWE Women's World Championship

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley opened this Monday's WWE RAW with a dramatic entrance, her arm visibly supported in a sling, as she made her way to the ring. The atmosphere intensified with the addition of Pat McAfee to the commentary team alongside Cole, as they discussed the swirling rumors about Ripley's condition.

In the ring, already waiting was WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce. Ripley, addressing the audience, acknowledged her injury, which she revealed would sideline her for several months. In an emotional moment, she announced her decision to vacate the championship title, a decision met with mixed reactions from the crowd, some of whom voiced their displeasure loudly.

The arena echoed with chants of "Thank you, Mami!" as Ripley struggled to hold back tears. She attributed her unfortunate situation to actions taken during Liv Morgan's Revenge Tour, criticizing Morgan for attacking her from behind rather than confronting her directly, which she deemed cowardly.

Liv Morgan attempts to intervene but is halted by security, leading to Ripley headbutting one of the guards. The show then cuts to a commercial break, showing Sheamus preparing backstage.

Upon returning, Ripley appears dejected as she walks through the hallways. She reunites with her Judgment Day teammates, sharing a group hug and receiving encouragement. Ripley motivates them to maintain their dominance and singles out Dominik Mysterio, advising the group to watch out for him. Mysterio expresses his affection, saying, "I love you, Mami!" to which she responds, "Yeah, I know," before continuing on her way.

