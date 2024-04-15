WWE Draft 2024: New Logo Unveiled, NXT Involvement Confirmed

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE has unveiled a new logo for the upcoming draft, featuring a yellow swoosh that hints at increased involvement from #WWENXT this year.

The 2024 WWE Draft, marks the 18th event of its and will span two nights. It kicks off with the April 26 episode of Friday Night SmackDown in Cincinnati, Ohio, and wraps up on the April 29 episode of Monday Night Raw in Kansas City, Missouri.

WWE has revealed a new logo for the draft. The yellow on the swoosh makes it seem like #WWENXT will have more involvement than ever this year. pic.twitter.com/rjlxb4sWLI — Tim Jarrell of PWUnlimited (@TimmyBuddy) April 16, 2024