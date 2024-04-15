WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

WWE Draft 2024: New Logo Unveiled, NXT Involvement Confirmed

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 15, 2024

WWE Draft 2024: New Logo Unveiled, NXT Involvement Confirmed

WWE has unveiled a new logo for the upcoming draft, featuring a yellow swoosh that hints at increased involvement from #WWENXT this year.

The 2024 WWE Draft, marks the 18th event of its and will span two nights. It kicks off with the April 26 episode of Friday Night SmackDown in Cincinnati, Ohio, and wraps up on the April 29 episode of Monday Night Raw in Kansas City, Missouri.

Rhea Ripley Vacates WWE Women's World Championship

WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley opened this Monday's WWE RAW with a dramatic entrance, her arm visibly supported in a sling, as she m [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Apr 15, 2024 08:11PM


Tags: #wwe #wwe draft #draft #raw #smackdown #nxt

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/87177/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π