Number One Contenders For World Tag Titles Decided On Raw

Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa, collectively known as DIY, earned a title shot for the newly introduced WWE World Tag Team Championships after securing a victory on the April 15 episode of WWE Raw. They claimed the number one contender spot by defeating New Day and the Creed Brothers, with Ciampa pinning Xavier Woods following their trademark running knee/superkick combo.

This isn’t DIY’s first attempt at tag team gold this year; they previously contested for the titles against Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest in January 2024 but came up short. They also participated in the six-team ladder match at WrestleMania XL, vying for the Raw and SmackDown Tag Team Championships.

In a significant development on the same episode of Raw, the Raw Tag Team Championships were retired. Triple H introduced the WWE World Tag Team Championships and awarded them to Awesome Truth, comprising The Miz and R-Truth. More details on this segment can be found here.