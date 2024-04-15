WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

New WWE World Tag Team Title Belts Unveiled on Raw

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 15, 2024

New WWE World Tag Team Title Belts Unveiled on Raw

During tonight's WWE Raw, the duo known as Awesome Truth (R-Truth and The Miz) were officially be crowned the World Tag Team Champions.

This title change signifies the phasing out of the Raw Tag Team Championship, marking a new era for tag team wrestling in WWE.

Sheamus Wins His Return Match on WWE Raw

In a thrilling return, Sheamus, known as "The Celtic Warrior," made a comeback for his first WWE in-ring appearance since August 2023, after [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Apr 15, 2024 08:33PM


Tags: #wwe #raw

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/87180/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π