New WWE World Tag Team Title Belts Unveiled on Raw

During tonight's WWE Raw, the duo known as Awesome Truth (R-Truth and The Miz) were officially be crowned the World Tag Team Champions.
This title change signifies the phasing out of the Raw Tag Team Championship, marking a new era for tag team wrestling in WWE.
HHH GIVES US NEW WWE TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP TITLES FOR THE NEW ERA— FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) April 16, 2024
