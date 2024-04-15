Sheamus Wins His Return Match on WWE Raw

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

In a thrilling return, Sheamus, known as "The Celtic Warrior," made a comeback for his first WWE in-ring appearance since August 2023, after recovering from neck injuries. As his familiar theme song filled the arena, commentators Cole and McAfee excitedly declared it "FIGHT NIGHT!" Sheamus charged into the ring, rallying the crowd with a robust "FELLA!"

The intensity escalated as The Viking Raiders' theme ushered Ivar into the ring. The bell rang, and the match began with both competitors aggressively vying for dominance. Ivar initially seized the lead, but Sheamus swiftly countered as the action moved to the top rope. In a spectacular display, Sheamus executed a top-rope White Noise, leaving the audience in awe.

After a mid-match commercial break, the action resumed with Ivar regaining control, only for Sheamus to fight back, challenging Ivar with a defiant "C'mon fella, is that all you've got?!" He then delivered a powerful knee strike without his knee pad, dubbed "Knee Cap," which knocked Ivar down. Sheamus secured his victory with a decisive Brogue Kick, marking a triumphant return to the ring.

Sheamus going full circle with his entrance theme is sick #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/GHb7FnTiKb — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) April 16, 2024