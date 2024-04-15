WWE Speed Results From Montreal, Quebec, Canada (4/15/2024)

The WWE Speed Championship Tournament is still underway. A match was recorded at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, before tonight's WWE Monday Night Raw episode. This match is set to air on this week's WWE Speed episode on X.
The taping included a key tournament bout featuring Ricochet from The Judgment Day against JD McDonagh. Ricochet won the match and advanced in the tournament to become the inaugural WWE Speed Champion. Catch WWE Speed every Wednesday at noon Eastern Time on X.
En grabaciones de #WWESpeed para X en #WWE ante el #WWEUniverse, acaba de ganar #Ricochet a #JDMcDonagh. #WWEEspañol #TKO #TKOGroupHoldings pic.twitter.com/B0SLDR7H7v— Ricardo Andrés Manzano Pacheco ®️ ™️ 🇨🇴 (@richard93612) April 15, 2024
