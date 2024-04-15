AEW Rampage Maintains Ratings, Sees Small Increase in Viewership

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Last week's AEW Rampage maintained steady ratings compared to the previous week, with a slight increase in viewership. According to Wrestlenomics, the episode scored a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demographic and attracted 267,000 viewers, matching the demographic rating and seeing a 10.5% increase in viewers from the last episode.

Despite this stability, the show's demographic rating was the lowest since the December 15, 2023 episode, which also registered a 0.08. Moreover, the total viewership was the second lowest since the November 25, 2023 episode, which had 264,000 viewers.

In 2024, AEW Rampage has averaged a 0.116 demographic rating and 366,000 viewers, showing a decline from the previous year's average of a 0.131 demographic rating and 442,000 viewers to the same point in 2023.