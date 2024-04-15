WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Rampage Maintains Ratings, Sees Small Increase in Viewership

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 15, 2024

Last week's AEW Rampage maintained steady ratings compared to the previous week, with a slight increase in viewership. According to Wrestlenomics, the episode scored a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demographic and attracted 267,000 viewers, matching the demographic rating and seeing a 10.5% increase in viewers from the last episode.

Despite this stability, the show's demographic rating was the lowest since the December 15, 2023 episode, which also registered a 0.08. Moreover, the total viewership was the second lowest since the November 25, 2023 episode, which had 264,000 viewers.

In 2024, AEW Rampage has averaged a 0.116 demographic rating and 366,000 viewers, showing a decline from the previous year's average of a 0.131 demographic rating and 442,000 viewers to the same point in 2023.

— Ben Jordan Kerin Apr 15, 2024 05:59PM


