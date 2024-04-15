WWE Smackdown Ratings and Viewership Decline After Recent Peak

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Last week's WWE Smackdown experienced a slight decline in ratings and viewership compared to the previous week. According to Wrestlenomics, the episode recorded a 0.76 rating in the 18-49 demographic with 2.499 million viewers, marking decreases of 1.3% and 4.0%, respectively, from the prior week's 0.77 rating and 2.603 million viewers.

Despite this drop, the show still achieved the best demographic rating since the August 25, 2023, episode, which also scored a 0.76. Additionally, the viewership was the highest since the February 16 episode, which attracted 2.555 million viewers, excluding the previous week.

For 2024 to date, Smackdown is averaging a 0.683 demographic rating and 2.418 million viewers, showing improvements from the 0.607 rating and 2.359 million viewers at the same point last year.