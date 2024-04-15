WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

WWE Smackdown Ratings and Viewership Decline After Recent Peak

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 15, 2024

WWE Smackdown Ratings and Viewership Decline After Recent Peak

Last week's WWE Smackdown experienced a slight decline in ratings and viewership compared to the previous week. According to Wrestlenomics, the episode recorded a 0.76 rating in the 18-49 demographic with 2.499 million viewers, marking decreases of 1.3% and 4.0%, respectively, from the prior week's 0.77 rating and 2.603 million viewers.

Despite this drop, the show still achieved the best demographic rating since the August 25, 2023, episode, which also scored a 0.76. Additionally, the viewership was the highest since the February 16 episode, which attracted 2.555 million viewers, excluding the previous week.

For 2024 to date, Smackdown is averaging a 0.683 demographic rating and 2.418 million viewers, showing improvements from the 0.607 rating and 2.359 million viewers at the same point last year.

The Rock Targets WrestleMania 41, Names Seth Rollins MVP of WrestleMania 40

The Rock recently took to Instagram to share his reflections on WrestleMania 40, where he teamed up with Roman Reigns to defeat Cody Rhodes [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Apr 15, 2024 07:54AM


Tags: #wwe #smackdown #ratings

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/87174/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π