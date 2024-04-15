The Rock Targets WrestleMania 41, Names Seth Rollins MVP of WrestleMania 40

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The Rock recently took to Instagram to share his reflections on WrestleMania 40, where he teamed up with Roman Reigns to defeat Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. He praised Seth Rollins' performance, congratulated Cody Rhodes, and acknowledged Roman Reigns' contributions. Additionally, The Rock hinted at his plans for WrestleMania 41, sparking excitement about his future intentions.

“Let me just start with thank you,” he said. “Let me say thank you so, so much for all the incredible support going into WrestleMania. The build-up to WrestleMania, I wanted to help create the biggest WrestleMania of all time, the biggest build-up of all time, make wrestling coo again. Professional wrestling is cool again. I want to say thank you so much for all of your support, and we shattered every WrestleMania record this past WrestleMania. We shattered every WWE record, and we did it because of you, the fans. We did it for you, the fans. So thank you, thank you, thank you.

“How my body feels after WrestleMania? Banged up like a son of a bitch [laughs], but that’s to be expected. That’s the world we’re in. Whether it’s pro wrestling or MMA, UFC, pro boxing, you go into these events, you prepare as best you can, you have your training camps, and you get banged up like a son of a bitch, and hopefully you come out of it not injured. Doesn’t always happen that way. My body’s banged up. This whole week, I spent recovering, getting rid of all the inflammation, lactic acid, but no injures, so that’s a key. So any time you go through a match like that, whether it’s 45 minutes like our match or whatever it is, it’s WrestleMania, you leave it all out in the ring, like every woman, like every guy did in that locker room. You get banged up, and hopefully you don’t get injured. So no injuries here to report. My body feels great.”

The Rock explained his preparations for the match in detail, revealing a rigorous 12-week training camp. He worked closely with numerous wrestlers to ensure his conditioning was optimal for the competition.

“Had a great weekend of work, working out, recovering,” The Rock said. “I did a 12-week training camp to prepare for WrestleMania, I wanted to make sure that I felt like my size was good. I weighed in at about 284 pounds. When it was bell time at WrestleMania last week, I felt like my movements were quick, they were sharp. They were fast where they needed to be. I was explosive where I needed to be. My main thing in getting in the ring with those guys, my cousin Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins, I wanted to make sure that my conditioning was on-point.

“Because those guys can go, and they’ve been doing it now for years consistently, and I’ve been away. So I implemented that 12-week training camp, I flew in a lot of wrestlers for the camp. I had a wrestling ring set up in Hawaii, a wrestling ring set up in Southern California, and one set up in Georgia, and I wanted to make sure that my conditioning was on-point, that my cardio was on-point, and o could go, and my motor was going and going. So I was very happy about that.”

The Rock finished his message by offering congratulations to Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes. He praised Seth Rollins as the MVP of WrestleMania weekend and mentioned that he is already looking forward to the next WrestleMania.

“I want to say congratulations to the men I was in the ring with. These guys are the best in the planet,” The Rock said. “Congratulations to Cody Rhodes, the new Universal Champion. As I had said, when ‘The Final Boss’ returns, he’s coming back for you. I’ll make you bleed again, boy [laughs]. Congratulations, Cody Rhodes. Congratulations to my cousin, Roman Reigns on an incredible three-and-a-half year run, maybe even four years.

“Just incredible and iconic and historic. I’m very, very proud of you, uso. And also congratulations to who I feel is the real MVP of the entire WrestleMania weekend, Seth Rollins. What an honor it was to share the ring with you three. What an honor it was for us to break records, and now, my sights are set on the next WrestleMania. But that’s down the road, a conversation down the road.”

The Rock's post also included a written message

