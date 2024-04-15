WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Delay in Bail Hearing for Jack Haynes Amidst Murder Charges

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 15, 2024

Jack Haynes' bail hearing, originally set for April 3rd, has been postponed to May 13th due to both parties needing additional time to prepare for the case. Haynes, a well-known former professional wrestler with a significant career in WWE and other major wrestling promotions, remains in custody at the Multnomah County Detention Center. He faces charges of second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon following his arrest on February 8th.

The arrest came after Portland police discovered his wife, Janette Becraft, deceased at their home following a reported shooting. Initially, Haynes was uncooperative with law enforcement and only surrendered two hours after their arrival. Prior to his arrest, he spent several weeks in the hospital due to a medical issue unrelated to the incident.

Source: PWInsider
