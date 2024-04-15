Delay in Bail Hearing for Jack Haynes Amidst Murder Charges

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Jack Haynes' bail hearing, originally set for April 3rd, has been postponed to May 13th due to both parties needing additional time to prepare for the case. Haynes, a well-known former professional wrestler with a significant career in WWE and other major wrestling promotions, remains in custody at the Multnomah County Detention Center. He faces charges of second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon following his arrest on February 8th.

The arrest came after Portland police discovered his wife, Janette Becraft, deceased at their home following a reported shooting. Initially, Haynes was uncooperative with law enforcement and only surrendered two hours after their arrival. Prior to his arrest, he spent several weeks in the hospital due to a medical issue unrelated to the incident.