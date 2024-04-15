WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Drew McIntyre's WWE Contract Believed To Be Up In 5-6 Weeks

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 15, 2024

Drew McIntyre's future in wrestling has been under heavy speculation since reports emerged that his contract would end shortly after WrestleMania XL.

Despite winning the WWE World Heavyweight Championship for the third time at WrestleMania 40 by defeating Seth Rollins, McIntyre's victory was short-lived. After his win, CM Punk, who was commentating, attacked him, leading to Damian Priest cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase and taking the title.

Current negotiations between McIntyre and WWE have stalled over contract terms, with insiders claiming his current contract will expire in about 5-6 weeks. If no agreement is reached, McIntyre might leave WWE by late May or early June.
 

Source: PWInsider
