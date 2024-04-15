Drew McIntyre's WWE Contract Believed To Be Up In 5-6 Weeks

Drew McIntyre's future in wrestling has been under heavy speculation since reports emerged that his contract would end shortly after WrestleMania XL.
Despite winning the WWE World Heavyweight Championship for the third time at WrestleMania 40 by defeating Seth Rollins, McIntyre's victory was short-lived. After his win, CM Punk, who was commentating, attacked him, leading to Damian Priest cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase and taking the title.
Current negotiations between McIntyre and WWE have stalled over contract terms, with insiders claiming his current contract will expire in about 5-6 weeks. If no agreement is reached, McIntyre might leave WWE by late May or early June.
