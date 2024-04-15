WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Update On Rhea Ripley's Injury

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 15, 2024

New information has come to light about Rhea Ripley's recent injury.

It has been confirmed by Mike Johnson at PWInsider, Ripley sustained an injury during the WWE Raw After WrestleMania XL event. There is now speculation that she might have to give up the WWE Women’s World Championship as early as tonight's episode of Raw.

Sources including Fightful Select reveal that discussions about Ripley's injury began within WWE shortly after the incident occurred, with talks about her possibly having to vacate the title emerging as early as last Wednesday.

The injury happened during a backstage brawl on last week's Raw, where Liv Morgan hit Ripley with a steel chair. It appears the injury was an accident, occurring as Ripley was thrown against the walls, with another incident also reported.

Despite Morgan intensifying the drama on social media, it's understood that she isn't facing any backlash from WWE management, and neither Ripley nor the company holds her responsible for the accident.

Source: patreon.com
