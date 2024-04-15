Nikki Garcia Reveals Near-Move to AEW Influenced by Mercedes Mone's Debut

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Former WWE Divas Champion Nikki Garcia, previously known as Nikki Bella, recently admitted to seriously considering a move to AEW. Renowned for her record-setting reign as Divas Champion and her status as a Hall of Famer, Nikki has long been seen as a devoted WWE figure.

The speculation about Nikki and her sister Brie possibly switching to AEW was fueled when their WWE contracts ended in March 2023. This was around the same time Brie's husband, Bryan Danielson, was performing in AEW.

On an episode of the Nikki & Brie Show, Nikki shared her thoughts about potentially reaching out to AEW after being inspired by Mercedes Mone's debut at the promotion. She expressed her enthusiasm for wrestling and her brief but intense consideration of a year-long commitment to AEW. She recalled Mercedes Mone’s impactful debut, particularly the promise of making "the evolution worldwide."

Nikki conveyed her excitement and readiness to join AEW, even planning to contact AEW's Tony Khan. However, she ultimately decided against the move, prioritizing her son Matteo’s needs. "Then, I was like, 'I can’t do that to my son right now. He needs me,'" she explained.