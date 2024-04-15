Logan Paul and Nina Agdal Announce Exciting Baby News

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Logan Paul and Nina Agdal have recently shared the delightful news that they are expecting their first child together. TMZ reported that Agdal is several months pregnant, with the baby due this fall. The couple, who began their relationship in 2022 and got engaged in July 2023, expressed their joy on social media.

In his post, Paul excitedly announced, "Another Paul coming this Fall 👶🏼 @ninaagdal."

Apart from his personal life, Paul has made significant strides in his professional career, notably in wrestling. He first appeared at WWE's WrestleMania 37 in 2021 as a special guest and made his in-ring debut the following year. Since then, he has competed in several matches, including retaining the US Title at WrestleMania 40 against Kevin Owens and Randy Orton earlier this month.

Best wishes to the expectant couple.