Undertaker Discusses His Role in the Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes Match at WWE Wrestlemania 40

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 15, 2024

During his podcast, Six Feet Under With Mark Calaway, The Undertaker discussed his involvement in the Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes match at WWE Wrestlemania 40.

“Something happened this weekend, and I’ve been struggling with it since I retired. But this weekend gave me closure. It really did. It was fun, obviously it was fun. I mean, doing this for as long as I have and being involved in that, and how important that storyline was and is, but when it was over and I’m running out of the building, I’m like, I’m good now. I don’t know if I needed… I never, my last match was in the Boneyard, there’s nobody there, cinematic. It was like a moment of clarity, like, I’m okay now. I’m not saying that I wouldn’t do something like that in the future, but I don’t have that feeling in my chest like I’ve had since I retired that I need…I hadn’t come to peace with it. I knew, just like when it was over in the Boneyard Match at four in the morning, like I’m good. I had no clue, but I just knew once it was done, I was like, you’re good, man. It’s time to flip the page and go to the next chapter.”

“So yeah. It was such a cool weekend all the way around. Then to finish off and have closure to the wrestling part of my career, it was so cool. It was really cool, and it was a great feeling. It’s amazing. It really is an amazing feeling because I don’t have that pressure now. It’s been difficult the last couple years. Even going to a regular premium live event, I would leave before the matches because I get to that point where I’m, ‘Man, I need to be out there.’ So I was out there. My goodness, what a moment to have. Such great storyline, but yeah man, it was like, I can close this book now.”

Source: WrestleZone.com for transcript
Tags: #wwe #wrestlemania #philadelphia #undertaker

https://wrestlr.me/87164/  

