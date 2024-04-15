WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Rhea Ripley Potentially Sidelined by Injury, WWE Women’s World Title May Be Vacated

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 15, 2024

Mike Johnson from PWInsider.com has reported that Rhea Ripley sustained injuries during her backstage brawl with Liv Morgan on the April 8, 2024 edition of WWE RAW, according to multiple sources. Johnson provided additional details on the situation.

“PWInsider.com has heard that the issue is severe enough that the talk internally is that Ripley may be forced to vacate her championship, possibly as soon as tonight’s episode of RAW. This is a breaking story and may be updated as necessary.”

Rhea is set to respond to the recent attack during tonight's episode of RAW, as announced in WWE's latest preview.

Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley will address the brutal backstage attack levied by Liv Morgan on the most recent episode of Monday Night Raw.

Morgan laid out Mami in brutal fashion, leaving her down in a crumpled heap and forcing the champion to have to address the situation.

The history between Ripley and Morgan goes back years to when they were tag team partners turned enemies, and now they’ll add a new chapter on Monday Night Raw at 8/7 C on USA.


