Ex-WWE Star Nears Potential Comeback to the Company

There's been increasing chatter about Erick Rowan's potential return to WWE after he canceled several independent wrestling events, including a match with East Coast Pro Wrestling (ECPW). The promotion mentioned that Rowan's cancellations were due to "new contractual obligations," suggesting a possible WWE comeback.

Reports from PWInsider indicate that Rowan was spotted in Pittsburgh last week, a common location for WWE talent to undergo medical evaluations prior to signing contracts.

Recently, WWE has been hinting at the resurgence of the Uncle Howdy character, particularly during a documentary tribute to the late Bray Wyatt, hinting that Rowan might be involved in this storyline.

Additionally, Braun Strowman may also be tied to the Uncle Howdy storyline as he is expected to make a comeback soon following a neck injury.