Two NXT Stars Reportedly Confirmed for Promotion to WWE Main Roster in Upcoming Draft

The WWE Draft is scheduled to return this month, unfolding over two nights on April 26 and April 29 during episodes of Raw and SmackDown. Both main roster and NXT stars are set to participate.

According to Corey Brennan from Fightful Select, the recent appearances of The Final Testament and Ivar on last week’s NXT are part of a strategy to draw more main roster stars to NXT. This move aims to revitalize WWE's third brand. The upcoming episodes of NXT leading to Spring Breakin’ will heavily feature draft-related content.

Carmelo Hayes and Ilja Dragunov are reportedly certain to move to the main roster during this draft. However, the drafting of NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez is still uncertain. Discussions within WWE have also considered promoting Tony D’Angelo’s Family and Baron Corbin to the main roster.

The scheduling of the WWE Draft alongside the NFL Draft week aims to leverage the widespread enthusiasm for drafts, a strategy WWE has employed previously.