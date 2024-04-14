WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Tony "The Shooter" Jones Passes Away Aged 53

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 14, 2024

Tony "The Shooter" Jones Passes Away Aged 53

Tony Jones, famously known as "The Shooter" and featured in the documentary "Beyond The Mat," has died at the age of 53.

Jones had several appearances in World Wrestling Entertainment in 1998, 2001, 2003, and 2007. Despite these stints, he is most recognized for his role alongside his occasional tag team partner Mike Modest in Barry W. Blaustein's 1999 documentary, "Beyond the Mat."

Details about his passing have not been disclosed.

WrestlingNewsSource.com extends heartfelt condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time.

