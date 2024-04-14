Rumor Killer On Matt Riddle’s NJPW Status

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

ince departing from WWE last year, Matt Riddle has been actively competing in several wrestling promotions including MLW, NJPW, and various independent circuits.

In a notable victory, Riddle claimed the NJPW World TV Title from Hiroshi Tanahashi in February by delivering a BroDerek for the win, concluding Tanahashi’s 50-day title run. However, his reign was short-lived as he lost the title to Zack Sabre Jr. at the NJPW Windy Riot event last Friday. Despite the defeat, Riddle's cheerful demeanor as he left the ring fueled speculation about his future with NJPW.

Addressing these rumors, Dave Meltzer clarified on Wrestling Observer Radio, “Also, real quick. There were people who thought that because Matt Riddle lost the TV Title to Zack Sabre last night, that was it for Matt Riddle. And at least as of right now, Matt Riddle still has bookings in New Japan. They just made the decision to take the title from him.”