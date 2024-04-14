NXT UK Assistant GM Sid Scala Released From WWE

Sid Scala, previously the Assistant General Manager for WWE's NXT UK, has been let go by the company. Scala served in the role from December 2018 until NXT UK ceased operations in September 2022, collaborating closely with Johnny Saint. Beyond his managerial duties, Scala contributed as a coach and producer. As an active wrestler, Scala's most recent in-ring appearance occurred in 2023.
Besides his time with WWE, Sid Scala has competed in various wrestling promotions, including PROGRESS Wrestling, CZW, and the now-defunct Global Force Wrestling. His latest match took place at PROGRESS Chapter 97 in October 2019, where he was defeated.
