Big E Says He May Never Get Cleared To Wrestle Again

Former WWE champion Big E has marked the two-year anniversary of his neck injury with an update on his condition. Through a post on Twitter/X, Big E shared the outcomes of his recent neck scans, which he underwent due to the injury he sustained during a WWE Smackdown event over two years ago.

“Hey, all! Two year neck scans are in. Things are unchanged. My C1 has healed fibrously but has not formed new bone. I’m not medically cleared and truthfully, I may never be cleared. But I am blessed to be free of pain, immensely happy and otherwise healthy. Life is good.”

WNS wishes Big E all the best with his recovery.