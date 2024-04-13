WWE to Scale Down Augmented Reality

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Mike Johnson from PWInsider.com reported that WWE plans to reduce its use of Augmented Reality content in television broadcasts. Johnson explained, "The plan is for that content to remain on occasion, likely PPV events, but will not be as much of a hallmark on WWE weekly programming.

One source stated that last night’s Smackdown episode is believed to be the last time it will be regularly used." Additionally, WWE is expected to decrease the number of staff and equipment, including production trucks, at its events as part of these changes.