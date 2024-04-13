WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE to Scale Down Augmented Reality

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 13, 2024

Mike Johnson from PWInsider.com reported that WWE plans to reduce its use of Augmented Reality content in television broadcasts. Johnson explained, "The plan is for that content to remain on occasion, likely PPV events, but will not be as much of a hallmark on WWE weekly programming.

One source stated that last night’s Smackdown episode is believed to be the last time it will be regularly used." Additionally, WWE is expected to decrease the number of staff and equipment, including production trucks, at its events as part of these changes.

Shock WWE Departure

WWE has released Sue Aitchison, a significant figure within the company due to her long-standing contributions. According to PWInsider, Ait [...]

Source: PWInsider
Tags: #wwe #raw #smackdown #nxt

